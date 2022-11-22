Update [Tue 22nd Nov, 2022 16:15 GMT]: Having heard of the reports surrounding potential reboots for Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, Team Ninja has stepped forward to say that there are no such plans as of yet.
Speaking to VGC, the studio's creative director, Tom Lee, made clear that last weekend's keynote presentation at the G-Star Conference has been taken out of context, clarifying that while it would love to be involved in future reboots for the franchise, the opportunity has not yet presented itself.
Lee gave the following statement when asked about the reports:
It goes without saying that when speaking about the development of our past and future projects, both of these important titles cannot be left without mention. However, there are no details or information to share on either of these franchises at this present time.
Like many of our dedicated fans, we share the enthusiasm for the return of these beloved titles. And we will be sure to provide a proper update (if and) when that day arrives.
While the outpouring of excitement over last weekend's miscommunication may help to get the wheels turning on a future project, it seems that there are no plans to do so for the moment.
Original article [Sun 20th Nov, 2022 13:30 GMT]: Team Ninja's Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series are reportedly getting rebooted in the future.
During a company keynote at the South Korea G-Star Conference, Team Ninja's president Fumihiko Yasuda mentioned plans to reboot both of the long-running series following the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 2023 and Rise of Ronin in 2024.
According to a translation (via Free Step Dodge), the slide below simply reads:
"Team NINJA's Future - Reboot of Popular Series - Images of NINJA Gaiden & Dead or Alive"
No information has been shared beyond this, but by the sounds of it, these projects are still in the very early stages - so don't expect to see anything soon.
Apart from the beach-themed spin-off Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet, it's been a while since we've seen a proper Dead or Alive game on a Nintendo platform. As for the Ninja Gaiden series, we got the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection trilogy on the Switch last year.
What would you like to see next from these series? Leave your thoughts below.
Dead or Alive seems like it would be an incredibly hard sell after what an utter mess the last one was.
I would be interested in both, frankly
Cool, Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden 2 are among my all time favourite action games.
I’m almost afraid to see what a new Dead or Alive game would look like. DOA6 was a huge letdown.
Ugh I don't wanna complain since this confirms that Ninja Gaiden and DOA aren't dead but why reboot them? They don't need a reboot just carry on
Hey I won’t complain, I’m not a fan of ether, never played them, but I don’t mind.
Hope DOA goes back to more fanservice, never bought 6 after the horrifying marketing before launch.
Why tho? Those games needed brand new strong installment, not reboots.....
DoA doesn't need a reboot. Just return the series to how it was prior to the last game. And port DoA 5 LR to Switch, for god's sake!
@Ralizah Yeah, Dead or Alive 5 was very good. Wouldn't say no to rereleases of the past few games regardless.
Isn't this the second reboot of Ninja Gaiden?
I would love a Ninja Gaiden reboot. Those NES games were such a big part of my childhood. But the 3D games were not to my tastes.
Oh yes, two games i really missed. Especially Dead or alive.
Knowing modern day tecmo I literally cannot see a single timeline where this turns out not like one of the biggest disasters of all time
Since there is not a single Dead or Alive game on Switch (at least for North America) I would be happy if they just added existing games. For Ninja Gaiden, a 2D remake of the classic games could be fun.
DOA6 was a huge scam, it'll literally cost you thousands to get a complete version of that game.
They should make the reboot of the Ninja Gaiden games on the spirit of the NES trilogy, make them as hard as possible, and not in that hack n slash over the top game. I played Razor's Edge on Wii U, and found the game very uninteresting.
Might be better if they don't. After Itagaki left they couldn't even make one enjoyable game from these series
Hm... Sounds weird and stupid. I think that there are no logical reasons to reboot Ninja Ryūkenden series. And there is no sense in rebooting DoA series.
Also, on a side note... Where is news about Gearbox and Risk of Rain? Gearbox bought out Risk of Rain IP from the Hopoo Games. And now, Risk of Rain IP owners and developers are Gearbox. Hopoo Games now is no longer able to do something with Risk of Rain, 'cause now, RoR IP owners are Gearbox... That sounds not good.
I say let them. Reboots have 50/50 chance of succeeding. We've been seeing alot of good reboots and plenty of bad ones. Worse case scenario it's just another mediocre entry.
@Serpenterror Very greedy indeed.
With that said Angry Joe is a terrible reviewer. His movie and tv show takes are hot garbage.
like to see DOA became action game .more than Figthing
DoA peaked with DoA 5LR. DoA 6 was too many steps back with identity issues.
I'm often glad that I had no tv for a long time, and not the money to buy anything but a second hand Gamecube when I got my first homeconsole. That way, I became a Nintendo fan and "missed out" on many games, but when popular franchises that have since declined DID get a Nintendo release, it was often a good one (or I had not internet telling me I shouldn't like it because in comparison with...).
Ninja Gaiden, I played it on DS and Wii U, and both were good. Meaning I enjoyed both, a lot. DOA I played on 3DS and it is the best fighter on the system, and has none of the things I hear destroyed the newer games on other platforms. But I did turn it on every thursday I believe, when the Eshop updated, and a new free costume for one of the fighters was available. I did boot it way more because of Streetpass as well. And whenever I felt like I "missed out" on a later release, there were instantly enough reasons to be happy that I didn't preorder (or even own the system it was exclusive to). It even saved me from getting Aliens Colonial Marines which I WAS hyped for. I wanted it on Wii U, hoping the gamepad would be the motion tracker. But it got cancelled because of its very poor release and likewise reception on other platforms. I was kind of sad RE5 wasn't on Wii, but when I later played it, complete edition for 10 euro's, I was sad I paid even that amount for it.
I did later get Playstation systems for cheap to play the games I had been keeping an eye on, and got cheap by then. But nearly never "hyped" games that turned out disappointing, or yearly releases that slowly degenerated in one big soup of modern military open world shooters barely different from the each other. But a lot of rough gems that are still unique instead, and lost a lot less of their value.
Dead or alive was one of the best looking and entertaining fighting game I ever played.
@Edu23XWiiU I can't speak for Razer's Edge, but these games are pretty well-known for their difficulty.
For all the people asking for a ninja Gaiden NES remake just play cyber shadow. It's better then anything nu tecmo could hope to make. Plus the soundtrack is amazing.
I thought dead or alive was koei tecmo doa 6 already looks fantastic can only imagine how good the next one will look on my ps5 can't wait to spend hours drooling over Honoka 😂
Man I don't know, I don't really trust the remaining people at Team Ninja (as good as Nioh may be) to be able to actually make a great new Ninja Gaiden. And after the disaster that was DoA 6 (also known as Dead on Arrival 6) I'm convinced that Koei Tecmo still doesn't understand who they want their target audiences to be and how they wanna appeal to them. Which is sad because 5LR was so damn amazing and I absolutely love that game. Overall I don't expect anything good to come from this.
In the first place why reboot, when neither series is in need of one??
I honestly don't expect either of these to come to the Switch. New games of big series that are going strong on non-Nintendo platforms tend to skip the system.
Prove me wrong on that though, Team Ninja!
Interesting. I'm playing doa2 at the moment and really enjoying it.
@DudeshootMankill Oh yeah, Cyber Shadow is incredible. Also tough as nails.
How about a Ninja Gaiden Nes trilogy remastered. These games need love imo.
NGII is in my top 5 nes favorites and the first not far behind.
I just want to be able to play the complete NES trilogy on the Switch.
@Serpenterror didn’t you have to pay real money to change your hair?
@Yosher These are just plans for the future, most likely after they released their 2 big projects for 2023, if they are now in development is probably super early, by the time they might come out the Switch succesor will ceratinly be out and who know, it might be strong enough to run them, or at least 1 of them.
@Oscarzxn That's something we'll just have to wait and see, but if it is gonna be on any Nintendo hardware, whichever system happens to be the most recent at that time (Switch or its successor), I'm certainly interested.
Always happy for more Ninja Gaiden. Dead or Alive, not so much.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Precisely, it's a console game but they literally make it feel like a mobile game.
@Serpenterror even the scummiest mobile games don’t make you rebuy avatar customization the hair is one of a kind
But Ninja gaiden 2004 was a reboot. Why reboot a reboot? How bout we stick with what works and improve what didn't like the janky camera?
I wonder if open world Ninja gaiden could work? Maybe semi open like Nioh or something. I'd be down!
They could have it be more metroid like in progression or similar to the new God of war games.
I'd take a new NES style Ninja Gaiden or Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball.
I'd also be cool with Team Ninja trying another truly 3D more action based Metroid game tbh. Metroid Other M should also be remastered for Switch.
... Wun can only hope.
Can NG be rebooted into 2D again? Nothing against a 3D reboot, mind...
Can Ninja Gaiden go back to being a side scrolling platformer?
DoA is getting rebooted again? Lol
I am so curious what dead or alive will look like after the weaker performance of DOA6
Dead or Alive: Dimensions was my first DoA experience and I absolutely freaking loved it. It also spoiled us in that it was free of the predatory post-purchase monetisation tactics used in subsequent instalments on PC/console.
I've been clamouring for Dead or Alive games on Switch since the beginning, but if Toei are going to give us more DLC-polluted crap, they may as well just leave the series to die.
I even bought Xtreme 3 to support the franchise, even though that too is filled with in-game purchases. This crap doesn't belong in a relatively barebones game that cost about AU$100.
I've only played the 2Ds, soo I'll pass.
Dead or alive is the skimpy volley ball game right? Not interested in sports games
@Would_you_kindly Honoka appears in Last Round. Theres small chance that she would be in this reboot.
@Lizuka
Why was it a mess? I liked it. Shame that the fanservice was toned down though.
Woo, Long... time... till they come tjough.
And DOAX 4, please.
@Tempestryke You dont play it for the volkeyball.....
@Serpenterror Re: DLC costs.
Not wanting to defend the scumbag execs at KT that thought this was acceptable, but the DLC prices these YouTubers reported were false.
They just went and checked the Steam page for what all the DLC available would cost, which if they did the tiniest bit of further research would notice they are buying the same DLC twice with the Season Passes and buying it all individually.
£500 is still screwed up though and if you wanted the characters you had to commit to crappy outfits that somehow are worth more than the game itself.
I still play DOA Dimensions on 3DS, DOA5LR on PC and DOA5+ on PS Vita.
@shonenjump86: Took the words out of my mouth. I feel the same (and also the same to Ninja Gaiden).
I just hope they're soft reboots, where they take place in the same continuity as the previous games, and not hard reboots, where they completely scrap the original continuity for a new one.
ninja gaiden would be amazing. it all depends which direction they would go - more casual with lots of quick time events or brutally hard, I would prefer the latter
@Poco_Lypso They could do both then we will have another awful game like FromSoft's Ninja Blade haha.
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round was one of the best fighting games I've ever played and probably the only one I sunk more time into than Smash Ultimate. I just hope that, whatever Koei does with the next game, they learned their lesson from DoA6's failure: don't tone down the sex-appeal of the series (skip thr playstation if you have to), and don't go so insanely greedy with the monetization.
@XenoShaun didnt play that one.
@Kuroki I've only played 5 & 6 lol
@Coolmusic I hear you on that.
@Ralizah As someone who hasn't really played DOA games since the first one and is not in the know, what about 6 made it so bad but 5 good?
@DarkAngelus31 DoA6 isn't bad. I'd still rather play it than most other fighters on the market. But the way it was marketed wasn't great, the single-player content was disappointing, unlocking stuff was an unnecessary grind, and it lacked the sense of charm of previous entries.
It also goes nuts with the DLC, although that was true of Last Round as well.
@Ralizah I see. Yea I hate it when game companies get greedy and turn what could be a great game into a payfest or unnecessarily tedious grindfest.
