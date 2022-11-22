Update [Tue 22nd Nov, 2022 16:15 GMT]: Having heard of the reports surrounding potential reboots for Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, Team Ninja has stepped forward to say that there are no such plans as of yet.

Speaking to VGC, the studio's creative director, Tom Lee, made clear that last weekend's keynote presentation at the G-Star Conference has been taken out of context, clarifying that while it would love to be involved in future reboots for the franchise, the opportunity has not yet presented itself.

Lee gave the following statement when asked about the reports:

It goes without saying that when speaking about the development of our past and future projects, both of these important titles cannot be left without mention. However, there are no details or information to share on either of these franchises at this present time. Like many of our dedicated fans, we share the enthusiasm for the return of these beloved titles. And we will be sure to provide a proper update (if and) when that day arrives.



While the outpouring of excitement over last weekend's miscommunication may help to get the wheels turning on a future project, it seems that there are no plans to do so for the moment.



Original article [Sun 20th Nov, 2022 13:30 GMT]: Team Ninja's Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series are reportedly getting rebooted in the future.

During a company keynote at the South Korea G-Star Conference, Team Ninja's president Fumihiko Yasuda mentioned plans to reboot both of the long-running series following the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 2023 and Rise of Ronin in 2024.

According to a translation (via Free Step Dodge), the slide below simply reads:

"Team NINJA's Future - Reboot of Popular Series - Images of NINJA Gaiden & Dead or Alive"

No information has been shared beyond this, but by the sounds of it, these projects are still in the very early stages - so don't expect to see anything soon.

Apart from the beach-themed spin-off Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet, it's been a while since we've seen a proper Dead or Alive game on a Nintendo platform. As for the Ninja Gaiden series, we got the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection trilogy on the Switch last year.

