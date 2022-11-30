Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming RPG, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, due for launch on February 17th, 2023.

Focusing on the story, the new trailer showcases Lloyd Irving and a bunch of his friends against a backdrop of very dramatic music. Nice. The original game first launched for the GameCube back in 2003 to positive critical reception and strong sales. A sequel, Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World, launched on the Wii a few years later in 2008.

The remaster was announced just a couple of months back and features a boatload of quality-of-life improvements. When asked exactly what this entails, Bandai Namco confirmed the following:

"Players can look forward to sharper and crisper in-game visuals when compared to our earlier TALES OF SYMPHONIA CHRONICLES and Steam releases, including enhanced character models and environments such as the town and the overworld. There are also improved controls for navigating the Elemental Cargo ship so players can easily travel the seas. Other enhancements made include skipping events and cutscenes, additional save screen information, and minor quality-of-life improvements."

In the meantime, check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be picking up Tales of Symphonia Remastered when it launches in February 2023:

