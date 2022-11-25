Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Wild
Image: The Pokémon Company

After releasing an initial set of Nintendo Switch Online icons to mark the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet last week, Nintendo has now moved onto wave two, adding a whole new range of display images from Paldea (thanks, Serebii.net).

This time around, the collection contains Armarogue, Ceruledge, an adorable Pawmi and Smoliv as well as a selection of gym leaders. Check out the full range below.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Icons Nintendo Switch Online
Image: Nintendo

Those keen to get their hands on one of these sweet new pics will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You can then navigate to the 'Missions & Rewards' page from the NSO icon and spend your hard-earned Platinum Points however you please.

For more information on 'Missions & Rewards' as well as everything that is available for you in the month of November, check out our handy guide below.

Will you be picking up any of these icons this time around? Let us know in the comments!

[source twitter.com]