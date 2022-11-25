After releasing an initial set of Nintendo Switch Online icons to mark the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet last week, Nintendo has now moved onto wave two, adding a whole new range of display images from Paldea (thanks, Serebii.net).

This time around, the collection contains Armarogue, Ceruledge, an adorable Pawmi and Smoliv as well as a selection of gym leaders. Check out the full range below.

Those keen to get their hands on one of these sweet new pics will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You can then navigate to the 'Missions & Rewards' page from the NSO icon and spend your hard-earned Platinum Points however you please.

For more information on 'Missions & Rewards' as well as everything that is available for you in the month of November, check out our handy guide below.