Pokemon
Image: Nintendo

To celebrate the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo has launched a line-up of fresh icons based on the new games over on its "Missions & Rewards" initiative on Nintendo Switch Online.

The icons will be broken up into five waves, starting now and lasting until December 25th. Standout icons include the three Starter Pokémon, Armarouge and Ceruledge, and gym leader Grusha. Check it out:

Pokemon Missions
Image: Nintendo

Obviously, it goes without saying at this point, but if you want to bag these special icons, then you'll need to ensure you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

For more details about "Missions & Rewards", including more icons for November 2022, check out our Nintendo Life guide:

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Bundle
Pokémon Scarlet
Pokémon Violet

Will you be grabbing any of these special Pokémon Scarlet and Violet icons? Let us know with a comment!

