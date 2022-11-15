Nintendo has just rolled out a bunch of updates for a number of games including ARMS. This title originally made its debut on the Switch in 2017 and is one of the newest IPs from Nintendo in recent years.

The last update was rolled out in September 2018 and made a number of balance adjustments. The latest one isn't quite as exciting. Like the latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo says "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience".

There are no other details beyond this, although dataminer OatmealDome notes how the same patch notes have also been released for Super Mario Maker 2 and Splatoon 2.

[Splatoon 2 / ARMS / Super Mario Maker 2 / Animal Crossing: New Horizons]



All these games just got updates with the equivalent of “stability” in the patch notes.



This is probably a patch to fix a major security bug in a common code component.



I’ll post info when available. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 15, 2022

