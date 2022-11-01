Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Nacon has released a new trailer for its upcoming rally racer WRC Generations, confirming that the game will be launching on Nintendo Switch on December 1st, 2022. It's arriving a bit earlier on other platforms this week on November 3rd, so presumably developer Kylotonn needs a bit more time to get the title fully optimised for Switch.

WRC Generations reportedly has the largest selection of cars, tracks, and special stages in the series to date. Nacon has also detailed 'Leagues Mode', which will be cross-platform on everything other than Switch, so that's... not ideal.

Here's some more info:

Leagues mode is the main competitive mode of WRC Generations. It is divided into two categories: solo and team. Players can rank in both modes simultaneously. In solo, the ranking of a player is determined by the points obtained individually, while the addition of the points obtained by each player determines the positioning of their team. Leagues mode is a cross-platform feature (except for the Switch which will work independently), where the goal is to obtain the best rank within the different leagues: - Legend (top league)

- Champion

- Professional

- Rookie

- Junior

- Beginner (unranked or players demoted from Junior 3)

Each league is subdivided into three tiers. Each tier is then divided into groups of players or teams, for competition on a direct scale. Groups can contain up to 30 solo players and eight teams in the mode of the same name.

Let us know in the comments if WRC Generations is on your radar or not; are you bothered by the later release date for the Switch?