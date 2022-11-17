Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Two years ago, a game called Ova Magica launched on Kickstarter, and just three hours later, it was fully funded. Over the course of the Kickstarter campaign, it raised a total of €258,188 ($356,700 / £225,750) with over 4,000 backers. Needless to say, people were very excited for what Ova Magica had to offer.

Ova Magica is a "wholesome JRPG experience", according to the official PR, which combines farming, monster-taming, and life-sim elements to create a single-player campaign that's all about raising blobs.

The game plays out similarly to Slime Rancher, with biome-specific elemental blobs and the ability to raise them, but Ova Magica adds Pokémon-like breeding and hatching mechanics, as well as battles with your blobby companions. Drawing from games like Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, you'll also be able to fish, farm, and upgrade your town, with the help of your blobs.

The trailer above was unveiled on the 17th November as part of the PC Gamer PC Gaming Show, and shows off some of the elements in the game, ahead of its new release window of "late 2023".

Will you be wishlisting Ova Magica, or holding out for Slime Rancher 2 on Switch? Let us know in the comments.