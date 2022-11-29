We are but a few short days away from the release of Splatoon 3's Chill Season 2022 update on 1st December (or 30th November for America), and Nintendo has started to reveal when we can expect the season's events to kick off.

While there is no word on anything Splatfest related as of yet, we do now know that Big Run - the upcoming new game mode - will make its debut in an event over the weekend of 10th-12th December (or 9th-11th from 4pm PT for those in the States). @NintendoEurope shared this announcement via Twitter alongside a selection of photos showing what the new challenge might hold.





Big Run looks to be a twist on the classic Salmon Run format only, uh, bigger. No more will it be the case that you will have to fly out to a remote island to take on hoards of Salmonids (unless you are playing in Salmon Run, of course) as these new events will see those pesky little fishies come to our prized stages.

The first stage to succumb to the Salmonid's attacks in the December event will be Wahoo World. Yes, there is a case to be had for just letting the Salmonids keep this one, but we must put that distaste behind us and rally together to keep them off our turf!

Once the event's opening weekend is over, who knows which stage will be the next target? One thing that is for certain is that Chill Season 2022 is going to provide Splatoon 3 with a much-needed refresh. If you need a reminder of everything that is coming to the game in the update, check out our handy round-up from the initial announcement below.