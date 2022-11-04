Back in August, SNK announced Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol.2 was "coming soon". The official Twitter account for the company has now confirmed this next batch of games will be arriving on Switch and PC (Steam) on November 9th.
The games line up hasn't been revealed just yet, but we've at least got some artwork to go with the announcement:
The original Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection included 10 titles - SNK Gals' Fighters, Samurai Shodown! 2, King of Fighters R-2, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Fatal Fury First Contact, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Dark Arms and Big Tournament Golf / Neo Turf Masters.
Would you be interested in playing this second volume on Switch? Comment below.
Comments (8)
I can hardly stay in my seat reading this! Woohoo!!
Come oooooooon Volume 3.
Nice! I trust there’ll be another physical release as well.
Hmm that’s not megaman legends 3, every time I see megaman I get excited and think wow i hope we got a new game but instead it always turns out to be another collection or some nonsense
Are the pocket color games actually good? I mean the people above seem to be excited for them but I don't know if I would want to purchase them.
Probably would have grabbed the LRG physical of the first collection if I'd realized it'd literally never go down in price digitally for sales.
The way they have Capcom characters with SNK characters in that artwork. I really believe a Capcom vs SNK 3 will happen eventually.
@shonenjump86 It's probably just Card Fighter Clash. No Sonic among the bunch means we probably won't get Sonic Pocket Adventure.
