Back in August, SNK announced Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol.2 was "coming soon". The official Twitter account for the company has now confirmed this next batch of games will be arriving on Switch and PC (Steam) on November 9th.

The games line up hasn't been revealed just yet, but we've at least got some artwork to go with the announcement:





The NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2, which contains ten masterpiece NEOGEO POCKET COLOR titles, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam on November 9th (PST)!#NEOGEO pic.twitter.com/8sBW7IW27P The second wave of the dream collection is here!The NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2, which contains ten masterpiece NEOGEO POCKET COLOR titles, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam on November 9th (PST)! #SNK November 4, 2022

The original Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection included 10 titles - SNK Gals' Fighters, Samurai Shodown! 2, King of Fighters R-2, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Fatal Fury First Contact, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Dark Arms and Big Tournament Golf / Neo Turf Masters.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Would you be interested in playing this second volume on Switch? Comment below.