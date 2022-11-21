Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

See you later, alligator? How about see you very soon, crocodile? Sure, it doesn't rhyme, but it's what's happening! Playtonic Friends is publishing Lil Gator Game (yes, that's the final title) on the Nintendo Switch and the PC this year, and it finally has a release date.

Lil Gator Game is a wholesome adventure in which you play the titular lil gator on a quest to make friends and find secrets. There's climbing! There's swimming! There's gliding! It's very similar to A Short Hike, but you get to hit things with a stick, too!

The game will be out on the 14th December for £16.75 / €19,50 / $19.99, with a limited-time pre-order discount of 30%, which begins on December 1st for Europe and December 5th for North America.