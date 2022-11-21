See you later, alligator? How about see you very soon, crocodile? Sure, it doesn't rhyme, but it's what's happening! Playtonic Friends is publishing Lil Gator Game (yes, that's the final title) on the Nintendo Switch and the PC this year, and it finally has a release date.
Lil Gator Game is a wholesome adventure in which you play the titular lil gator on a quest to make friends and find secrets. There's climbing! There's swimming! There's gliding! It's very similar to A Short Hike, but you get to hit things with a stick, too!
The game will be out on the 14th December for £16.75 / €19,50 / $19.99, with a limited-time pre-order discount of 30%, which begins on December 1st for Europe and December 5th for North America.
Actually it looks good.
But I still have some dislikeness with Zelda references in the game (the tunic hat, the paragliding BOTW style, etc) as I have zero interest with Zelda franchise and in my opinion this game can be still good without bringing Zelda references.
"...but you get to hit things with a stick, too!"
I'm convinced, sign me up.
Nice, was thinking about this game the other day. Will pick it up.
I didn't like this when it was first revealed since it looked uncomfortably similar to A Short Hike. This trailer shows a lot more of what makes this game unique, though. Could be fun
