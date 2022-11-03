If I can only choose one I'm going with the Saturn. Few gamers here in the West ever got to see just what an incredible array of games the Saturn actually had. Some examples:

Shining Force III: The West only got Scenario 1 of three interlocking Scenarios. Having been fortunate enough to play through all three Scenarios in English, SF III has my personal vote as Sega's best game EVER. Over 190 hours of combat and unprecedented storyline, some of the very best villains in videogame history, more than 50 recruitable characters, and epic, three-army battles toward the end that will take over an hour to complete. Simply put, SF III NEEDS to see a remaster whether or not Sega ever makes a Saturn mini.

2) Dragon Force/Dragon Force 2: You choose one of eight leaders vying to become the continent's supreme leader. You recruit generals as you defeat them in battle, and then assign a specific unit type to each. Each unit type has certain other units that it is either strong or weak against.

3) World Series Baseball '95: Yeah, licensing would almost certainly keep this one off the lineup, but it was one of the best-playing baseball titles I ever had and was really a step up from the Genesis' SportsTalk iterations.

4) Clockwork Knight 1 and 2: Great-looking 2D side-scrolling platforming.

5) Panzer Dragoon Saga: Panzer Dragoon and PD: Zwei were both beautiful on-rails shooters with orchestral soundtracks, but Saga was one of the most ambitious projects Sega ever did for the Saturn. Spanning four CDs, it evokes a bleak, hopeless world where most of humanity is hanging on by a thread.

6) Magic Knight RayEarth: Three Japanese girls visiting the Tokyo Tower get magically transported to a strange land where they must battle powerful foes. The localization was done by Working Designs and comes with a mix of genuinely heart-wrenching moments as well as the company's offbeat (and sometimes very contemporary) humor.

7) Bug! and Bug Too!: The 2D platforming gameplay, which also utilized walking into the background via scaling, was solid. Some of the cutscenes are genuinely hilarious.

8) Three Dirty Dwarves: After a grungy and at times hilariously violent animated intro sequence that resembles an early Adult Swim or Cartoon Network show, you control three dwarves who've been transported to Earth as they battle to rescue psychic children held at a military facility by a rather manic general. Great stuff.

9) Sega Rally Championship: One of the greatest home ports of an arcade coin-op I've ever played. Oh, and the music ROCKS.

10) Albert Odyssey: The Saturn was quietly a superb console for RPGs, and Albert Odyssey is a sprite-based treat for the eyes.

11) Dark Savior: A spiritual sequel to LandStalker.

12) Shining The Holy Ark: A first-person dungeon-crawler that connects to the events of Shining Force III (MINOR SPOILER ALERT: An orphaned boy NPC you encounter in a destroyed village is named Julian...and he grows up to become a mercenary and the third leader and main character of SF III's third Scenario).

This list doesn't go into detail over some of the more commonly seen or ported games, such as Nights, Guardian Heroes, Virtua Fighter 2, Daytona USA, among others, but I hope it's sufficient to show that a Saturn mini would have a TON of deserving content to offer, much of which has never been seen by most Western gamers.