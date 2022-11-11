It's already been quite an exciting month in the world of video games, and if Sonic and Pokémon weren't already enough Square Enix has also today released Tactics Ogre: Reborn, based on the classic series of the same name.

We've already had some positive early impressions and now we've got a round up of the reviews covering all versions of the game. Our own Nintendo Life review will be showing up in the near future as well. So keep an eye out for that!

Our sister site Push Square, focused on all things PlayStation, gave the game eight out of ten stars:

"The strategy RPG genre owes a lot to the Tactics Ogre franchise, which is filled with lesser titles trying to recreate even a fraction of its winning formula. The experience that lies at the heart of Tactics Ogre: Reborn has stood the test of time admirably and, thanks to the swathe of intelligent tweaks and quality-of-life improvements introduced, will likely remain at the head of the pack for years to come."

Another one of our friends VG247 said this new version was "even better", awarding it 5/5:

"In a world where we've seen Square Enix fall down with remasters (examples include the lacklustre Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters and the egregious Kingdom Hearts on Switch), Tactics Ogre: Reborn highlights something special – a change of the guard, so to speak, that bodes remarkably well for the rest of the publisher's classic RPG oeuvre."

Mako Reactor awarded the game an outstanding 9.5 out of 10 stars, also highlighting how good the system felt on a certain other handheld platforms (we're sure it'll translate well to the Switch then):

"Tactics Ogre: Reborn on PC is an essential for tactical RPG fans with its deep gameplay, tons of customization, superlative soundtrack, and with how amazing it feels on Steam Deck. It took Square Enix a long time to bring Tactics Ogre back, and I'm glad we got such a great version of it."

Our pals at Eurogamer called it a "terrific revival" and praised the latest version:

"Even if you don't play this version, it's a game you should definitely play."

And the folks at RPGFan were just as taken with it - awarding the title 9.5/10:

"Tactics Ogre: Reborn is hugely successful in its goals to modernise an admittedly old game...it’s a pleasant surprise to see Square Enix putting so much delicate attention into every facet. Think of it like an old house. It needed dusting; it has original period features that require a specific wood stain, so it doesn’t rot. Square Enix has given this house a thorough renovation, using the correct tools for every job and restoring the lustre you remember it having when you were young(er). In the context of this game, it’s a big victory, but it also makes me wish they’d put so much effort into other recent remasters."

