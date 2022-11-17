After enough trailers, promos and leaks to fill a Pokédex five times over, we are are very nearly there. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release tomorrow (18th November) and today we have had the first chance to see what the critics think.
We have gathered together reviews from across the internet to give coverage of the critical consensus, but we couldn't go exploring elsewhere before reminding you all what we thought of the latest franchise entries.
In short, we had a good time with the games, granting them 7/10 in our review. While we enjoyed the storylines and the god-send that is the Let's Go feature, we couldn't help but feel a little let down by some sizeable performance issues.
It’s familiar and fresh at the same time, and even though its three-path approach doesn’t stray too far from the formula, this feels like a big step in the right direction for Pokémon. After Legends: Arceus and Scarlet & Violet, we think open-world Pokémon should be here to stay.