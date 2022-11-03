A rating for a game called 'Ghost Trick' has been spotted in Korea. Made by The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, the rating was filed on 24th August 2022 and accepted on 2nd September 2022, Gematsu reports.

If you had a DS and loved detective games (or an iOS or Android), then your ears might be burning. This could well be a rating from Capcom's DS cult favourite, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. The publisher on the rating is 'Gamepia', which is the publishing company for Capcom in Korea. Nothing official has been announced yet, and we're trying not to get too excited, but we'd love to see a rerelease of Ghost Trick — especially on Switch.

The game follows Sissel, a now-deceased man who is trying to find out who murdered him and who he was when he was alive. You solve puzzles, as a ghost, by using 'Ghost Tricks' (get it?). With its unique art style and fun puzzles, it gained a following back when it released in the West in 2011. We gave it a 9/10 in our review, so we absolutely think it's worth playing.