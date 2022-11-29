Spoilers below — some late-game scenes from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet appear in this video!
Amongst all the criticisms and praise for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, one particular issue has come to the surface most recently: The lack of voice acting. The Pokémon series has never had voice acting, of course, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feels like it should. The increase in cinematic cutscenes means that we're treated to a bunch of silent mouth-flapping that seems incredibly awkward without voice actors speaking the lines.
But YouTuber Dr. Bonehead has corralled a few of his voice-over friends to imagine a world in which the latest Pokémon games had full, professional-quality voice-over as well as audio work, and it adds a great deal of personality and emotion to the scenes portrayed.
But, yes, spoilers. Watch with caution!
We're not sure how Game Freak would handle voice acting, although we have some precedent to examine. After all, there's a whole voice-acted Pokémon anime, isn't there? But the closest we've come to a voiced Pokémon game is this clip featuring Sword and Shield's female protagonist, which is, um, very British:
Our old pal Jon Cartwright even gave voicing Nemona a go, although we don't know if he quite nailed it:
So, what do you think? Would you want a voice-acted Pokémon game, or would it ruin it for you? Do you think Game Freak would pick a good voice cast? And who would Troy Baker play? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!
Comments (12)
This hurts so much seeing the potential it had. I thought Gen 8 had awkward quiet moments but so much of this game feels like they deliberately animated the scenes with voice acting in mind...
I haven't gotten far into Pokemon Violet (because I hate it) so haven't seen many of the cutscenes but Sword and Shield and Legends: Arceus both felt so awkward at times with no voice acting. At the very least, the major cutscenes should be voiced IMO. Most other modern JRPGs manage to do at least that much.
@Nikhogan Right?? I haven't played the game yet so i was like "wait the mouths move...is that the actual cutscenes and some of them are actually voice acted?" But no - the mouths do move but all of this video is these people's work who voiced it. They've done such a great job and...my god, it really makes me want to play it - but only with the voice acting. Idk, it's just so bland reading the text, i can never really connect to the characters. :/
I find it mostly odd they still use random 8 bit noises for Pokemon when we've all known they speak their own names for like 30 years.
But nah, stick to random noises and no VA because they know the dumb dumbs will still buy whatever half ass project they slop on your plate.
@theModestMouse pokemon only speak their own name in the anime which is non canon.
In the games, which are canon, they have made animal noises since gen 7. Like bird pokemon chirping and dog pokemon barking.
Pokemon games are going to continue to be subpar experiences as long as they sell well and people keep asking for the games. At this rate, I don't expect voice acting to be added until Gen 13.
This isn't much of an ask, knowing how much money the Pokemon Company has. Its just laziness to cut corners like this
The subheading killed me for some reason
@Mando44646 Would SwSh have been better games if they had voice-acting? No. If Game Freak is willing to put more time and money into their games, voice-acting should not be at the top of the priority list. Fix the graphics and optimization, first and foremost.
@darkswabber They speak in Smash...also they have dialogue in past Pokemon games, they can speak.
If the pre-release trailers and teasers are anything to go by, Game Freak may be finally considering voice acting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCEuS_7YYVc
Voice acting is the last thing this game IP needs, well that and launch on a decent state…
