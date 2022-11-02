Today sees both the OG Mario Party and its successor, Mario Party 2, land on the Switch thanks to the NSO Expansion Pass, and this has led to a certain amount of reminiscing from the games' developers.
One such peek into the past comes courtesy of Mario Party composer Yasunori Mitsuda (thanks, @gosokkyu, for the translation). Tweeting his memories of working on the original game, Mitsuda revealed that a disagreement over what constitutes 'jazz' caused around 200 songs to be scrapped from the original soundtrack.
According to Mitsuda's above tweets, the composer initially struggled to get to grips with director Kenji Kikuchi's vision for the Mario Party soundtrack, producing a huge number of rejected 'jazz' tracks (as guided) before discovering that the director was actually after 'big band jazz' - don't you just hate it when that happens!
This resulted in a record-breaking number (in Mitsuda's career, at least) of 200 songs needing to be scrapped from the game's soundtrack - talk about not understanding the assignment. Fortunately the composer is yet to top this total.
Of course, the resulting soundtrack ended up as a certified banger with influences from carnival music, original Mario motifs and, yes, big band jazz. We've thrown in the full mix courtesy of EXTREME YouTube Gaming Channel for your hearing pleasure down below.
Was it worth the removal of 200 tracks before it? We guess that we'll need to hear 'Mario Party: The Mitsuda Cut' to find out...
Will you be playing Mario Party and Mario Party 2 today? Roll and move into the comments to let us know!
[source twitter.com, via twitter.com]
Comments (7)
I hope we one day get theses tracks released to hear.
I love listening to VGM and have contemplated writing a book about it at some point. Articles like these made me realise how much music must get scrapped. It would be so awesome to be able to listen to these B-sides! Such a shame that Nintendo is so protective of their music too. They could be earning so much on opening up their library of music
Even after all this time, Mitsuda's soundtrack for the first Mario Party is still one of my favorites in the series. He really established the general tone and vibe of the series, and it feels like many of the composers who followed him took some degree of inspiration from his work. It would be cool to listen to these early tracks to see how different the series could've ended up sounding.
Woody woods fromn3 is awesome
I really hope someday he writes a book detailing his career. There's been so many interesting bits that have come out and there's probably way more untold. Plus the guy is just neat, watching him on the Chrono Cross reunion concert having so much fun with his music is the best thing.
While we're dreaming, a Yuzo Koshiro book that goes in depth on all the techniques he used to get around console limitations. We need more literature on video game music composers.
Please let us hear them, OMG I love that OST! ❤️
Nintendo when jazz >:^(
Nintendo when BIG jazz
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...