Anya Taylor-Joy, the voice of Peach in the upcoming Mario Movie, has shown her commitment to the role by dressing up as the Princess for Halloween.

As highlighted by People.com, the 26-year-old Golden Globe winner was spotted in West Hollywood last weekend in Princess Peach's outfit. She stepped out with her partner Malcolm McRae, who was dressed up as Mario. Move aside, Chris Pratt!

While we've now officially seen Anya Taylor-Joy dressed up as Peach, what Mario fans haven't seen just yet is what Princess Peach actually looks like in the Super Mario Movie.

If you are wondering, there was supposedly an image of the character leaked in a McDonald's promotion. The good news is, the character reportedly looks similar to her appearance in video games.

Anya Taylor-Joy will be joined by Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day (Pacific Rim) as Luigi, Jack Black (School of Rock) as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) as Toad and Seth Rogan (Pineapple Express) as Donkey Kong.