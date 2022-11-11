One of the most bizarre, yet enduring myths regarding the N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie is one that's perhaps a little NSFW.

While developer Rare has certainly flexed its more cheeky side in the past with the likes of Conker's Bad Fur Day, many fans have mistakenly believed that the flower pots found within Mad Monster Mansion in Banjo-Kazooie have been swearing at players the whole time.

Rare has debunked the myth in the past, but now composer Grant Kirkhope has shared definitive proof that the flower pots were actually saying "thank you" to the player all along, and not, well, you know...

Proof that I really did say thank you for the flower pots in Banjo Kazooie! pic.twitter.com/XYver8U8Bu November 10, 2022

Seems pretty definitive to us! Hopefully Kirkhope's confirmation will put this long-running myth to rest. It's pretty funny to imagine the flower pots saying "the other thing", but it doesn't exactly look very good in a game that's clearly intended to be enjoyed by fans of all ages!

Conker, on the other hand..? Yeah, he can stay the fouth-mouthed little rascal that he is.