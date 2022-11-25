Hopping on and off public transport can be a boring task at the best of times and an all-out nightmare at the worst. But what if instead of having to pay for the bus with our normal people hard-earned money, we could instead use all that which we had collected in video games, let's say rupees?

Let's get this out of the way early, this is not actually possible. Though it is a nice thought.

The idea was brought up on Twitter by @LotteMakesStuff who was seemingly able to use a copy of The Legend of Zelda for the Famicom Disk System as a public transport pass. Seriously, just check out the following tweet. That is definitely a copy of the game and those machines are definitely accepting it as payment.

Did you know that Legend of Zelda (for the *Famicom Disk System* ONLY) works a pass for any mass transit system with contactless payment? 💾🚋🔺 pic.twitter.com/WSyrIYfZR0 November 9, 2022

Of course, this method won't actually get you on the train - despite our best efforts at inserting a copy of Phantom Hourglass into the barriers at Baker Street. What we are seeing is just a transit card case from one of Japan's Nintendo Stores, which provides a snazzy method of keeping your cards bus-ready.

Keen to not encourage people out into the wild, Famicom Disk in hand, attempting to swipe their copy of Kid Icarus in order to secure a spot on the underground, Lotte was kind enough to provide a follow-up tweet explaining all this. Pfft, we totally weren't about to actually try it...

(It’s actually a transit card case they sell in Nintendo Store in japan just please pretend it’s and actual disk and just works for some weird reason it’s more fun like that) — Lotte 'just an idiot' May 💖🍓🌈🐹🎮☕🍫🍩 (@LotteMakesStuff) November 9, 2022

If this discovery has made one thing abundantly clear, it's that our travel cards aren't nearly snazzy enough. Trip to Japan anyone?

