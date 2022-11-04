It may sound more like a garbled ice cream flavour, but Burberry X Minecraft is real, and it's actually surprisingly nice. Until you see the price tag, anyway.

The mega-popular voxel building game and the fashion house have teamed up to create a select number of limited-edition pieces of merchandise, including a one-thousand-dollar hoodie, a Burberry check scarf with Minecraft flowers on it, and a matching bucket hat and sweatpants.

But the jewel of the collection is perhaps the square scarf, which features a print of a Minecraft landscape:

Here's a full list of what you can buy on the Burberry website, if you're feeling spendy:

Logo and Check Cashmere Scarf — $550 (sold out)

Landscape Print Cotton Square Scarf — $250 (coming soon)

Logo Appliqué Cotton Gabardine Bucket Hat — $530

Monogram Motif Print Cotton Hoodie — $1,000

Monogram Motif Waterloo Trench Coat — $2,990

Embroidered Floral Cotton Jogging Pants — $720

For those of you who balk at buying any item of clothing over $25, we feel you — but you're not totally left out of this left-field venture, because Mojang has also announced a new, free DLC called "Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond", which is set in an alternate reality version of London that has been taken over by an evil force called the Nexus. You'll have to restore it back to its natural state by travelling to a number of realms, reviving Nature Guardians, and freeing animals.

There are also 15 freeee Burberry skins to choose from, some of which reference the real-life merch, so it's almost like you're wearing it!

To download the free DLC, head to the Minecraft Marketplace.

This collaboration is also being celebrated with a $100,000 donation to Conservation International, a charity concerned with habitat conservation, forest protection and restoration, and indigenous support. Players who also donate to Conservation International before the 31st December, 2022 will receive a further five Burberry-themed character accessories for Minecraft, including sunglasses, a cap, and a backpack.