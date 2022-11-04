It may sound more like a garbled ice cream flavour, but Burberry X Minecraft is real, and it's actually surprisingly nice. Until you see the price tag, anyway.
The mega-popular voxel building game and the fashion house have teamed up to create a select number of limited-edition pieces of merchandise, including a one-thousand-dollar hoodie, a Burberry check scarf with Minecraft flowers on it, and a matching bucket hat and sweatpants.
But the jewel of the collection is perhaps the square scarf, which features a print of a Minecraft landscape:
Here's a full list of what you can buy on the Burberry website, if you're feeling spendy:
- Logo and Check Cashmere Scarf — $550 (sold out)
- Landscape Print Cotton Square Scarf — $250 (coming soon)
- Logo Appliqué Cotton Gabardine Bucket Hat — $530
- Monogram Motif Print Cotton Hoodie — $1,000
- Monogram Motif Waterloo Trench Coat — $2,990
- Embroidered Floral Cotton Jogging Pants — $720
For those of you who balk at buying any item of clothing over $25, we feel you — but you're not totally left out of this left-field venture, because Mojang has also announced a new, free DLC called "Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond", which is set in an alternate reality version of London that has been taken over by an evil force called the Nexus. You'll have to restore it back to its natural state by travelling to a number of realms, reviving Nature Guardians, and freeing animals.
There are also 15 freeee Burberry skins to choose from, some of which reference the real-life merch, so it's almost like you're wearing it!
To download the free DLC, head to the Minecraft Marketplace.
This collaboration is also being celebrated with a $100,000 donation to Conservation International, a charity concerned with habitat conservation, forest protection and restoration, and indigenous support. Players who also donate to Conservation International before the 31st December, 2022 will receive a further five Burberry-themed character accessories for Minecraft, including sunglasses, a cap, and a backpack.
[source minecraft.net]
Comments (7)
Accumulation of wealth is the root of all evil.
Said the consumer from his smartphone.
$1,000 for a hoodie? That's simply insane. You would have to be a fool to purchase any of this.
It's like I don't mind video game themed clothing, but it needs to be affordable. I doubt Minecraft's target audience has $720 to spend on joggers.
I mean $530 for a basic bucket hat with some patch? You can get the same basic thing for $20 and put the patch on yourself.
"Burberry skins to choose from, some of which reference the real-life"
Burberry greenwashing
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/jul/23/burberry-fashion-brand-burning-stock-environment
Curious joint venture for a game like Minecraft.
Bold of them to assume the average gamer can afford something like this
Shoutout to sites like Fangamer, Yetee, Shark Robot, etc. for selling gaming/general pop culture merch that is affordable, comfortable, well designed, representative of a wide variety of games and artists both indie and AAA, and doesn't have their company's name vainly slapped across it.
Even if I was the most Hardcore Minecraft fan in existence it would be too much money. The only merchandise I really buy From games/Tv shows anymore is Lore expanding/ in universe books. The Right franchises Like Nier, Hollow Knight and Gravity falls can really give you a tangible extension of the franchise in your hands. It’s not a trinket to look at or a piece of clothing it a way to further immerse yourself in that universe (if done correctly)
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...