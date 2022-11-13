It seems Anya Taylor-Joy wasn't the only Hollywood celebrity dressing up as a Nintendo princess for Halloween this year. The actress and model Megan Fox (known for her work in the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) decided to go as Princess Zelda.

She shared a series of snaps, showing off the amount of time and effort that went into recreating her saucier version of the character via her Instagram page. Her partner - singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly also joined in on the fun, dressing up as The Legend of Zelda hero, Link.

In case you missed it, the rapper and singer Doja Cat also did a Nintendo-themed Halloween costume this year, dressing up as the villager from the lifestyle and social series Animal Crossing (thanks, GoNintendo).