Gradually building the quaint little settlement of Tarrey Town in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is perhaps one of the most satisfying moments ot the entire game. Granted, there's a predetermined layout applied to the town that you're unable to manually alter, so your agency over its creation is ultimately quite limited, but it's still nevertheless an excellent and unique side-quest.

YouTube creator Crossing Crafts has gone one - or rather several - steps further and recreated Tarrey Town in beautiful detail by using stir sticks, glue, and - as they say - pain. It seems it was all worth it though, as the final piece is a wonderful work of art that would look excellent displayed in anyone's house.

According to the creator, the video itself took over three months to make, with an estimated three hundred plus hours of crafting and editing completed to cross the finish line, culminating in what the creator describes as their "magnum opus". We'd agree that it's a fine piece of work and we can't wait to see what else they come up with in the future!

Be sure to check out their channel for more impressive sculptures, including one featuring Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Fuecoco eating out at a McDonald's, along with a Halloween inspired creation starring Animal Crossing's Tom Nook.

What do you think of this Tarrey Town creation from Crossing Crafts? Let us know in the comments what else you'd like to see them come up with!