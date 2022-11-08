Sonic Frontiers is out now for the Nintendo Switch and if you're an owner of the Digital Deluxe Edition, you might want to check out the recent announcement from Sega regarding the DLC content.

In a post on Twitter, Sega has stated that fans will need to "install the DLC before starting a new game", as the content will apparently not be valid after the tutorial area.

It goes without saying, of course, but Sega has also clarified that you'll need the latest patch installed before installing the DLC.

Important note ! That second point only applies to the Digital Deluxe DLC items. Future items, including the SA2 shoes and Monster Hunter DLC, can be installed at any time! — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 7, 2022

It appears that this announcement is only in relation to the Digital Deluxe content and will not apply to any separate DLC or future releases, so that's good.

What's not immediately clear, however, is whether this warning is actually valid for Switch copies of the game or if it's been earmarked for the likes of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners. We're also not sure what the plan is for people who have already cleared the tutorial without downloading the DLC, so we've reached out to Sega for clarification and will update this article when we know more.

In the meantime, we're still working on our own review of the game, but if you're after some opinions elsewhere, we've compiled a round up for your convenience, so be sure to check that out: