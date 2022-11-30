If you happen to have booted up Dragalia Lost in the last few hours (and we'll be totally honest here: we certainly didn't), chances are you'll have been greeted by an end-of-service notification, because Nintendo has shut down the title as planned following its announcement earlier this year.
The mobile RPG, developed by Cygames, first launched back in 2018 and did pretty well for itself, all told, generating over $100 million in revenue within its first year of release. Nintendo and Cygames began to slow down on releasing new content back in August 2021 before confirming that the game would be shut down entirely in March 2022.
The title has also hosted numerous cross-over events with other franchises, including Mega Man, Fire Emblem, and Persona. Alas, all good things must come to an end.
We'd love to hear what you made of Dragalia Lost in the comments below. We're you playing for its entire run? Did you bother with it at all? Let us know!
[source twitter.com]
"Alas, all good things must come to an end."
Yeah but mobile games always put themself in a position where they must come to an end and cease existence entirely when they do so.
At least when beloved games like Golden Sun and EarthBound 'come to an end', the players can still, you know, play the existing games whenever they like.
Mobile gaming is the biggest waste of gaming out there.
@EarthboundBenjy Yeah...I'm not inherently opposed to the idea of gaming on mobile (although honestly I'd always prefer to use a dedicated gaming device, i.e. my Switch), but after a few attempts I've been completely put off by the pushing of microtransaction and game-as-a-service-type models.
The best games, IMO, are timeless, and it's just sad to see these titles amount to nothing within a time span shorter than even a single console generation.
The first Splatoon game saw this game rise and it's seeing this game fall.
And that game was on a failed system. Wonder what that says about live games on mobile.
Super Mario Run is the best one Nintendo have done in my opinion. £5 upfront for loads of good Mario content. Bargain.
I really dislike Nintendo for this decision they could have at least made it offline mode to be playable but no lets end the game forever.
Perhaps now Nintendo may wish to consider constituting the game into the one-time-fee kind for Switch.
@JohnnyC : As it should always be. I just wish the game could be purchased outright rather than being "free" with a DLC unlock.
And I wish the game didn't have an always-online requirement as well.
@Buizel @EarthboundBenjy I have to disagree with the sentiment that it was a total waste. Sure, it's awful and frankly unnecessary for Dragalia to become completely unplayabable just because the servers are shut down, but it was still a worthwhile experience while it lasted. This was one of Nintendo's weirdest and most interesting side-projects over the last few years, and I definitely prefer the game living and dying as it did over it never existing at all.
Ah yes that game that never came out in my country.
I wanted to try it, but unfortunately it didn't get a Switch port.
Never been able to play it since it was never released on the French PlayStore, it looked fun. Thanks, Nintendo.
This can be solved by unservicing more games, instead of killing the game entirely to a point no one can even play it, turn the game into an offline game that you don't need constant connection to servers to play it.
Release an offline version on Switch, or even an offline version for mobile works.
@EarthboundBenjy This is not just about mobile games, this is happening on many other games on PC and consoles that follow this service instead of product model, where the game requires a company supporting a game and if they stop, the game can't even be played at all, even Nintendo did this on Switch with Super Mario Bros. 35 despite the fact that the game could be supported with Switch Online subscriptions.
Dragalia... lost
(Sorry had to make that joke)
Unfortunately I really do believe that it was Nintendo who kneecapped this game's potential, I mean as far as I know all of Cygames' other mobile efforts are doing fine so I wouldn't blame them for this. One can hope that Nintendo won't let the IP rot away and maybe try making a console release based on Dragalia Lost, but I doubt that'll ever happen.
One more thing, there was a time in the late 1990s days of PC Gaming and the first major games that could be played with other people on the internet, where you could make your own servers, if the company stopped supporting their game, who cares, you already have the game and you can make your own server to play online with friends and randoms.
Companies realized that this model where you will own nothing and will be happy is better for them, gamers even stopped demanding this, and this led to more and more service-based games where internet and servers became a requirement for playing the game, even on single-player.
