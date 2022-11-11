The Legend of Zelda
Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out next May, so you've officially got until then to complete the original game Breath of the Wild. Have you actually completed the first entry though?

It got us wondering after the voice of Zelda, Patricia Summersett, revealed in a message to Zelda Universe that she hadn't actually completed the original game yet. Yes, believe it or not - but she's probably busy jumping from one project to the next, and as a result, it's still on her to-do list.

@Summersett_ I… haven’t finished Breath of the Wild. Am I a bad person?

In 2017, Summersett revealed she even bought the game like everyone else, admitting she didn't actually ask for a free copy:

Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 12th May 2023, and will see Link take to the skies in an "expanded world" and new adventure. It's all very mysterious still, so until our next update vote in our poll and comment below.

