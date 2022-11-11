The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out next May, so you've officially got until then to complete the original game Breath of the Wild. Have you actually completed the first entry though?
It got us wondering after the voice of Zelda, Patricia Summersett, revealed in a message to Zelda Universe that she hadn't actually completed the original game yet. Yes, believe it or not - but she's probably busy jumping from one project to the next, and as a result, it's still on her to-do list.
@Summersett_ I… haven’t finished Breath of the Wild. Am I a bad person?
In 2017, Summersett revealed she even bought the game like everyone else, admitting she didn't actually ask for a free copy: