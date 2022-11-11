I took a long break from the game (after having played it mostly in 2017), but then played it obsessively again, I think, in 2020, pouring in another 60 or so hours into the game.

I failed Ganon on my first attempt, but completed it on my second, and at the time, I think I had defeated three of the beasts, but I went on to beat the fourth beast and have another go at Ganon so that I could experience the "true ending", so to speak.

I've completed most of the shrines. I think I have between 2-4 remaining, most if not all are tied to those annoying flying dragon things (I'm terrible with in-game terms).

I probably won't bother with finding all of the Koroks. I don't think I've even found 200 of them yet.

I haven't gone through much of the DLC either, so I should probably get on top of that soon.

It's an amazing game, but it's too much of a slog to see it to 100%, and I think it'll diminish my enjoyment to go to those lengths.