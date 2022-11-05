It's now one whole year since the Happy Home Paradise DLC dropped for Game of the Pandemic 2020/21, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you cast your minds back a full 365 days, you may recall that the DLC came just after a sizeable 2.0 update to the base game, and while most of us thought we had wrung every last drop from the game following months upon months of daily play, the extra content that came with the semi-sequel to 3DS' Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer gave island life some extra zest as 2021 came to a close.
Though it didn't add every single quality-of-life update fans had been asking for, the update and the DLC package — which was accessible for 'free' for anyone who was also subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online at the Expansion Pack tier — served as a fitting bookend for a game that kept millions of us company through some trying times.
despite weeds and roaches encroaching on some of our islands, there are members of the NL team who are still dropping in on Nook and co. on the regular
However, with so many other games to play on Switch and elsewhere, it's been a while since many of us visited our islands. Despite logging '295 hours or more' in the base game, this writer barely touched the DLC, and hasn't fired it up at all this year — the last cloud save on the main menu reads 'December 23rd, 2021'. There's just so much else to play! The suggestion to archive the game to free up memory space has been denied several times, but the game has gone unplayed for nearly a year now.
A quick survey around Nintendo Life Towers, however, reveals that some of us are still popping back as recently as "yesterday", "Sunday", and "a month ago maybe?". So despite weeds and roaches encroaching on some of our islands, there are members of the team who are still dropping in on Nook and co. on the regular.
To get a better idea of how the (is)land lies with a wider sample size of Switch gamers, we thought we'd put the question to you in the poll below. This isn't meant as some sort of quality judgement on the game ('omg I can't believe there's nothing left to do in this game I put 573 hours into!'), rather we're interested to see just how long the tail is on this game with the hardcore Nintendo crowd — which is you!
Feel free to elaborate below on why you're still playing, or why you haven't been back for a while.
Comments (13)
I always like to say with Animal Crossing there’s stages to how I play it. ACNL had stages of playing it every day consistently, burning out, and then coming back to play it consistently again. Burnout periods on ACNL were usually only a few months.
I stopped playing ACNH in like, Fall of 2020 and I’m still on the burnout period for that game. I just don’t feel motivated to play it at all ever.
Still on Animal Crossing but not with my original island. It's family-shared and I was out-voted 3 to 1.
@MH4 I think, while the pandemic caused so many people to play it for days straight was a positive impact on ACNH, it also became the very thing to cause people to burnout on it.
The game has unfortunately grown too stale for me even with the DLC. Said DLC bright me back for like a month or so, then I got bored and moved on.
It's fine though, I got plenty of time out of the game! It was a nice ride while it lasted.
Honestly played it so much it makes me sick even thinking about it. I’m good on animal crossing for like 10 years
This seemed like such a missed upportunity for Nintendo. The game was a surprise smash hit, they should’ve capitalized on it by making paid expansions forever, The Sims style
Played it every day since it came out. Then again, I've basically played AC every day since City Folk. It's just a part of my daily life now. With NH, I have endless possibilities to keep customizing my island, which I really like.
I think the restrictions that make AC what it is, ultimately hold it back from being a better game. I get the formula is sacred for a lot of people, but at its core, it’s still that game from 20 years ago. I liked new horizons a lot, but I can’t do this again. They need to open it up more speed up so many of the processes
@Yosher This was the case for me as well, I dipped in and out of the dlc for a bit, and while I enjoyed elements of it, by that point I was fairly bored of the main game and eventually just stopped going back. I think most of my friend group got the dlc, but only 1/8 still plays it semi-regularly
I think I'm over the game at this point. The DLC got me back into it for a little bit, but it wasn't enough to keep me engaged for long.
The DLC expansion didn't even add anything meaningful. The best thing about it is the fact that you can easily gain access to furniture that's already coded into the game.
That's freaking it.
The actual "gameplay" is otherwise no different to Happy Home Designer for the 3DS, and it really should have just been a standalone game that unlocks the additional customisation features for New Horizons save data (if they wanted to paywall those features that badly).
It's an enormous rip-off considering how little you're actually getting for your money.
The gameplay loop is too shallow to support indefinite play like the older games, which did a better job with their social simulation gameplay. In older games, you wanted to stay immersed in your digital community, go to birthday parties, talk to villagers, etc. But once explicit progression goals are no longer present in this one, there's no sense of community to be had. It's all about customizing your island to show off to friends on social media, I guess.
Another thing that bothered me was the lack of activities involving multiple people. If the game fails to keep you invested on a single-player level, they could at least have included multiplayer features for friends and family to enjoy. Even something small like the island challenges in New Leaf provided for this.
I didn't hate the game, and got 150 or so hours out of it overall, which still makes it obviously good value for how much it costs. But at the same time, it's frustrating how much better it could have been, but isn't.
New Horizons is still the game I've put the most time into on Switch. I was playing it daily months after people started complaining about burn-out, and only stopped at the point where I was going days without finding any new clothes/furniture. I've specifically avoided touching it since the final DLC/Update so I can really get back into it for a while when I'm in the right mood.
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...