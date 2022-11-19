Honestly, we don't mind a bit of Ed Sheeran every now and then, but it seems not every Pokémon fan feels the same way.
A new mod for the latest releases Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has gone to the extent of removing - yes, removing - Ed's song 'Celestial' from the games. To add insult to injury, it's apparently the first mod that's been uploaded on a certain website... ouch!
The mod seems to have been tested with Violet, but it presumably works the same way with Scarlet. The author of the mod 'CrescentCrossbow', goes on to state how it's swapped Ed with Kōji Wada - who was known for his work on the Digimon soundtrack.
"Removes Ed Sheeran from the game and replaces him with Wada Koji (may he rest in peace).
"I cannot guarantee this works on Scarlet - it should, because why would the two versions of the game have differently indexed soundtracks? - but I can't be certain because I don't have a copy of Scarlet on me."
In a follow-up comment, the author explains the mod in a bit more detail - mentioning how Ed's song 'Celestial' features in the credits of the game, and the mod swaps it out with the "timeless classic Butter-Fly".
You can learn a bit more about Ed's song in our previous coverage, and see the music video below:
What are your thoughts about this? Comment below.
Comments (21)
Odd choice, but hey, people will do what they want, I guess…
To each their own, I guess...
This should have been an official options toggle. Not to add to the negativity, but I’d turn that “Ed Sheeran” toggle right to OFF.
I've been sick of Ed Sheeran for a while now, so I completely understand this tbh.
This alone justifies modding. Ed Sheeran is the human equivalent of soggy denim.
Well if removing it makes anyone feel better, then, nice I guess.
Not all heroes wear capes
I mean, in terms of genuine uses, I could see this used to keep from bots DMCA striking videos/streams with the song in it. Otherwise it seems like just a preferential thing.
@Snatcher Because, that's why.
So there’s a vocal song in a game where the Pokémon still have don’t have vocal cries?
Good start. Now remove the rest of the game next.
Commercialism at its very worst!
@BenAV
Sure, because let's deny others from enjoying the game because you don't enjoy it.
Seriously, what's with this cocky attitude that some gamers - like you - seem to have? "Wah wah! I don't like the game, so others can't enjoy it either!!"
Sure, the game has issues and the frame rate is kind of unacceptable.. but it's still perfectly playable and i'm enjoying the hell out of it, as are many others. Besides, remember the XY game breaking bug back in the day? They patched that fairly soon and i'm certain they'll do the same here. Call me a GF defender or whatever.. but I can't believe people are still throwing this big of a tantrum over it. It's kind of childish imo. And don't bother replying - I know I won't be replying back either way.
@Mauzuri You're the one throwing a tantrum.
Who ? why ? In a Pokémon game ? Why ? Why not a Spanish artist if they really need to add this unnecessary western flavor ?.. game freak choices are freaking meh
Tbh, if I ever get into Sonic Frontiers I'd want to do the same and get rid of the loud and obnoxious vocal tracks.
I quite like the song? 🤔 But totally get why people may not. As long as this mod appeals to someone though, I hope it brings them joy!
@AlienX The music in that game is definitely different, but what about one way dream, no way you didn’t like that too right?
So long as you're not removing a pride flag, you can remove whatever you want, lol.
@Chimichanga They can remove whatever they want, doesn’t mean people have to like what they remove, but feel free to do so.
Who is Ed Sheeran?
