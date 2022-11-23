Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available on Switch, enjoying a fantastic start to life on the sales front, and a rather less fantastic start on the technical front. Still, the new critters available to catch in these latest instalments are as cute as Pokémon have ever been, and this new clothing line gives you the chance to show off your favourite in style.

Scarlet and Violet's Starter and Legendary Pokémon star in this new range of t-shirts and sweatshirts available at Zavvi. The range is slightly different depending on your region, so we've split it up for you below. Have a browse:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

USA

T-Shirts

UK

T-Shirts

Sweatshirts

Of course, there are plenty more Pokémon goodies to be had in this year's Black Friday sales, including 10% off the new games, deals on Pokémon cards and more. Make sure to check out our Black Friday guide below to get all the best savings.