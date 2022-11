As part of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next week, The Pokémon Company is doing all sorts of advertising.

One of the more eye-catching ones - located outside Shinjuku Station in Japan - is a 3D billboard of the new starter Pokémon Sprigatito (grass), Fuecoco (fire) and Quaxly (water). Here it is in motion:

The Pokémon Company has previously run a Pokémon GO-themed 3D billboard in the same location in Japan: