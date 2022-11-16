It's a massive week in the world of Nintendo with the launch of the ninth-generation games Pokémon Scarlet And Violet.

Obviously, there are a lot of choices when it comes to Pokémon games. This includes what starter pocket monster to pick, and what Pokémon will be in your party. Perhaps the toughest pick though is what version to go with. You might already have a running theme when deciding which version to go with, but if not - it can be a tough choice.

Like previous generations, the latest games also have some version exclusive Pokémon. Some other noticeable differences this time around include different professors, and some key differences in the game's aesthetics, story and themes. And then there are the legendaries and a number of other subtle differences.