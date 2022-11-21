With the Season of Light in full swing across Pokémon GO, Niantic has announced that a brand new Ultra Beast event will be coming to London later this week on 26th November.

The in-person event will take place on the River Terrace at Somerset House and will feature a visual Ultra Beast experience as well as photo opportunities and giveaways. And this is not to suggest that there won't be in-game bonuses for those in attendance. The event will see the appearance of special wild Pokémon encounters, a commemorative in-game badge and the opportunity for the trainers to catch all seven of the Ultra Beasts appearing throughout the event.

This London event will begin at 17:00 GMT before the arrival of the Ultra Beasts between 18:00-19:30 GMT.

Following the event in London, the next day will mark the beginning of 'Ultra Beast Arrival: Global,' which will run on 27th November from 11:00 to 17:00 local time.

During the global event, you will be able to take part in Five-Star Raids featuring a series of Ultra Beasts (dependent on location), Timed Research will be focussed on Raid Battles, and there will be various Event and Group Bonuses including increased XP, special wild encounters and additional Raid Passes amongst others.

For more information on what you can expect to find during the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event, check out the following from Niantic:

Five-Star Raids - Ultra Beasts will appear in the following locations:

Americas: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord

Asia-Pacific: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord

Europe: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord

Northern hemisphere: Kartana

Southern hemisphere: Celesteela Timed Research – Complete tasks focused on Raid Battles to encounter the following Ultra Beasts:

Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Guzzlord Event Bonuses

1.25× more XP Raid Battles.

Increased chance for Trainers to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward. Groups Bonuses - If Trainers defeat an Ultra Beast in a Raid Battle, the following Pokémon will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for a short duration.

Machoke, Scyther*, Magmar*, Gulpin, Absol*, Minccino*, Frillish (female), Dedenne

Minccino that appear under these circumstances will have an increased chance of being Shiny. A Team Effort – If Trainers meet challenges focused on referring friends to join from Monday, November 21, 2022, until Saturday, November 26, 2022, additional bonuses will be unlocked around the world during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. Additional bonuses include:

50,000 Trainers referred – All Trainers will receive a Lure Module via a bundle in the in-game shop

100,000 Trainers referred – All Trainers will be able to use Beast Balls when facing Ultra Beasts during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global.

*If Trainers are lucky, they may encounter a Shiny one.

More information about the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event can be found in the latest Pokémon GO blog post.