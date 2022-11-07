NIntendo has announced that it will be broadcasting a new Indie World showcase later this week on Wednesday, November 9th at 9am PT / 5pm BST / November 10th 1am AWST.
The showcase will feature "roughly 25 minutes" of information regarding upcoming indie titles for the Nintendo Switch.
As always, we will be here with our usual hot takes during the showcase, so be sure to join us with your favourite beverage at the appropriate time!
Are you looking forward to the new Indie World showcase this week? What are you hoping to see (other than Silksong!)? Let us know!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (56)
Would be nice if Outer Wilds got a release date.
Please don't let it be a Square Direct or a Farming Direct again.
These are always welcome
Unless Stray gets ported, I'm not sure there are any Indies I really care much about
So about silksong..
I feel the presence of Inscryption…
I say this every time but I do really love these Indie presentations so excited to see what interesting, unique games that I've never heard of before pop up. It's been a little while since I've played many Indie games but that's mainly just due to all the big releases from the last few months.
It's fun to go into it with no expectations.
@Bunkerneath "Please only announce the game I'm interested in" I guess?
I still don't get why the last Direct got so much hate for some reason. It's always one type of games that are "overrepresented" for some people online when more than 2 appear in a Direct. Being "anime games", "RPGs" and I guess now farming games join the list.
I hope that they show more info on River City Girls 2. Also a Battleblock Theater port would be cool to see, or even one of the OG Alien Hominid
As games like TMNT: Shredders Revenge were in previous indie releases, I'm hoping for an update on the two Lara Croft games which were announced last year.
Sports story PLEASE!
Wonder if that's why the eshop is down today?
Always up for an Indie World. The last one wasn't bad, just didn't really grabe. Let's see what we got this time.
Always love to see different games on the way.
@Kulhy I would say that's a safe bet, but the last time I said that about the Indie directs was with Cuphead.
"Ah I see the Metroid Prime Remaster for this year is true!"
Jeff Grub is hoping clinging to his hair.
My predictions for the Indie:-
UNDETECTED - https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/06/stealth-game-undetected-gives-off-serious-metal-gear-solid-vibes
Hamster on Rails - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IREg0KiwwK4
7 Horizons - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eisLxPO9b6E
Lara Croft Double Pack - https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2021/10/tomb-raider-will-finally-make-its-switch-debut-with-two-lara-croft-titles-in-2022
Dome Keeper - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWYHV4RrXu0
Hoping for River City Girls 2, Victory Heat Rally, Ninja Issen, Silk Song and for the love of God, SPORTS STORY info.
Sports Story, please, I beg of the!
Silk song and Sports story........Pretty Please?
Is advanced wars remake a third party or second party game?
So the dream scenario would be a sequel to the Ori games and for some more news on silk song.
Let’s be real though, probably not gonna be much for me in this thing.
@jowe_gw There were at least 6-7 farming sims in that direct, which is fair to say more than most genres normally get.
As for me, I'd love to see some more news on bomb rush cyberfunk, some good 3d platformers, or maybe even a prof layton collection? (alas, i fear the last one may just be a dream)
A nice way to spend a half hour, will definitely try and tune in myself. I'm thinking it's going to focus on some of the games shown in the last Indie World (One Crab's Treasure, Gunbrella, etc.) but I'd be more than down for some surprises.
Also, I don't want to brag but I literally called this exact thing happening last week in the Direct thread.
Cool we do need more updates on Sea of Stars, Hollow Knight: Silksong, WrestleQuest, Freedom Planet 2, and Metal Slug Tactics.
@Zeldawakening It's a first party title own by Nintendo but is now developed by a third party studio, WayForward instead of Intelligent Systems.
@AG_Awesome YES!!! (Sports Story)
Oh no...Here come the silksong clowns!
I've been waiting for River City Girls 2 for so long...
@jowe_gw it was like 6 farming games, a direct is supposed to be diverse and for all fans of the system (unless its a game-based direct)
@strollin_stu @Zeldinion There were literally only 4 farming games and 2 of those were RPG and farming hybrids. What's this rewriting of history to 6-7 farming games?
Still waiting for the full reveal of the West of Loathing sequel lol
Wednesday can’t come soon enough. interesting that the direct is later than usual. Normally directs air at 15:00.
I still look forward to these. Can't wait.
Case of the Golden Idol, please. Other than that, just surprise me. Nindies Directs are always full of weird, leftfield stuff.
@Zeldawakening third party, the game is developed by Wayford a third party company
Nice. As always, I'm looking forward to adding half of them to my wish list, grabbing one or two around 75% off at some point, and eventually deleting most of the rest to make room for more games I'm unlikely to ever actually buy.
@UsurperKing it was still pretty underwhelming since our last real direct was back in February. Also, rpgs are another oversaturated part of directs already (not that i have anything against either game theme, rather i just like directs to be more diverse in themes and game types)
let put the clown make up expecting Hollow Knight Silksong in this Indie Direct
@blindsquarel my guess is outer wilds
@strollin_stu
Could be there, I honestly forgot that was revealed for switch.
@Serpenterror No. No, no, no. No 'updates', mkay?
New games is what we want. Hundreds of new, beautiful, glitzy, new games.
Come on Sea of Stars update, baby!
@Zeldawakening You may be on to something. In the April 2021 Indie World there was The House of the Dead Remake (a SEGA game being remade by an indie studio). Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is a Nintendo game being remade by an indie studio (WayForward) so we could maybe see that as a December release to finish off the year.
I knew it!
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/11/nintendo-switch-system-update-15-0-1-is-now-live-here-are-the-full-patch-notes
@OwenGamer22 i thought i was happy with the switch library... You're right we need battleblock theater
Huh, I didn't expect it until December. Not that I'm complaining.
Was it last time that Tunic was announced? I haven’t bought it yet, but that was the game I was really hoping to be announced for Switch. 😊
Looking forward to some surprises.
Sounds good. I’m pretty much set for the rest of the year, so I’m in a place where I’m not hungry for more games and can go in expecting nothing at all and leave this one happy regardless of what happens. I’d love to see Sports Story though. A shadow drop of that could shake up the GotY discussion for me! Lol.
I was just thinking about this today but does that mean the next official 1st party Nintendo Direct is Jan?! 🫣
@Serpenterror Too bad! That's not what Indie World Showcases are for. For better or worse, they're all about new announcements for indie games we didn't yet know were coming to Switch. They virtually never have updates about games we already know are coming to Switch.
I wanna see that Kiki’s Delivery Service game and the online co-op Witch Gun or whatever the huck it was called and the Snufkin Melody game.
Excited kind of.
@AG_Awesome I’ve been saying that since they announced it was in development 😭 at least an update so we know it’s still happening, PLEASE!
@strollin_stu @Zeldinion First of all, there were 4 farming games, not "5-6". And that's not even half of the games that were showcased and people scream like that was the only thing they showed.
But I guess I should have expected this comments.... Now every time a farm game appears in a Direct, people will s*** on it because of it existing. Just like "anime" and "RPG" games.
@strollin_stu And it seems you do that with RPGs already.
Blossom Tales 3!
