NIntendo has announced that it will be broadcasting a new Indie World showcase later this week on Wednesday, November 9th at 9am PT / 5pm BST / November 10th 1am AWST.

The showcase will feature "roughly 25 minutes" of information regarding upcoming indie titles for the Nintendo Switch.





Watch it live here: pic.twitter.com/l1oo184Kga Tune in on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI November 7, 2022

As always, we will be here with our usual hot takes during the showcase, so be sure to join us with your favourite beverage at the appropriate time!

Are you looking forward to the new Indie World showcase this week? What are you hoping to see (other than Silksong!)? Let us know!