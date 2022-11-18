Last week saw the surprise announcement of Chill Season 2022, the newest update inking its way onto Splatoon 3. Of all of the new details revealed to be coming to the game including new stages, weapons and items, one of the biggest features to catch our eye was the introduction of X Battles with the update on 1st December.
We first heard of this game mode in the Splatoon 3 Direct showcase back in August, where it was announced that X Battles would be a variation on Anarchy Battles only for the most elite players. Though details have been scarce ever since, it looks like Nintendo is starting to drip feed us some information on what this new mode will entail and who can get involved.
As the above tweets make clear, X Battles will only be available for those ranked S+0 and above and will see you putting your 'X Power' (seemingly similar to your points in regular Anarchy Battles) on the line in order to win, or indeed lose, big. With the entry level being as high as S+0 and beyond, this is really going to be an elite-level twist on the Anarchy Battle format - better get training!
The other point to come from these new details is the information that those wanting to get involved in the X Battles will have to enrol with one of two gear-sponsored divisions dependant on location. Those hoping to splat from Europe and the Americas will be playing in the Tentatek Division, and players in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand will be in the Takoroka Division. It is not yet clear whether these sponsors will have any in-game effects and whether they will be a permanent fixture or change for each season.
Chill Season 2022 splats onto Splatoon 3 on 1st December.
Are you excited for X Battles? Let us know if you will be qualifying in the comments below!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (8)
I really hope they put some rewards for X players (nothing huge, don't penalize the rest of the playerbase!) but just some extra incentive to play them. Honestly my favorite addition to Splatoon 3 are all the random stuff you can earn to customise your character, so some X-specific stuff would be pretty neat!
Glad to see these brands giving back to their supporters. Though I've just gotten word that Tentatek will be dropping their sponsorship of Clamye West after disparaging comments made in regards towards Octolings.
I'll probably never get to the point where I can access X Battles, but splitting them based on region is a brilliant change. No more West-side player getting stomped by their JP counterparts!
@Desrever I heard he recently went on Marie's late-night radio show to address the allegations but I think it's only done him more harm than good.
It’s really hard making it X rank. I tried so much to improve my rank from C+ to B- but I could never make it.
I made it to S+0 and won't keep it for the new season. I don't think I should be able to participate in X battles when I get my S+ back, tbh...
I thought the bar to join would have been higher than that but guess that means I can jump straight in at the start of the season if I want. Not too fussed about it but the option of playing without American/European players might be nice.
i wonder if the new rank system change was also to make X Battles more accessible. getting to S+10 rank in 2 was way more difficult, and it was essentially a side to the game i never got to see
I'm kind of surprised you can just jump in at S+0. I would have thought maybe +5 or 10. I guess I don't mind though as this means I'll be able to try it out.
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...