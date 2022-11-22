Switch emulation is a thing, and it's something Nintendo obviously isn't happy about - with a lot of first-party releases often leaking ahead of official street dates, and in most cases, running on other devices at much higher resolutions and frame rates.

Nintendo's taken action in the past against piracy and emulation, and most recently it's gone on another DMCA spree. Following the leak of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Nintendo is now targeting images of Switch games being published on the website SteamGridDB.

The takedowns targeting this website hone in on images from six Nintendo Switch games - including Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Super Mario Odyssey and the launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

SteamGridDB allows users to upload custom images of games to display in their Steam library, and it seems this function could be getting some use alongside the Steam Deck and a certain emulator.

According to a report on GamesRadar+, some users are already attempting to re-upload these official Switch game images. Notably, there are many other Nintendo-related images on SteamGridDB, but the Japanese company is only targeting the above-mentioned titles at this point in time.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has set its sights on content linked to Steam or the Steam Deck before: