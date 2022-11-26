One of the many third-party highlights on the Switch this year was Platinum's action role-playing game NieR: Automata.

Following this title's release in October, Square Enix has provided an update for the lifetime sales of NieR - revealing the combined amount of sales total of seven million units (this includes digital sales and physical shipments).

As of June 2022, the game had sold around 6.5 million copies, so the recent Switch release has no doubt contributed to these sales. In our Nintendo Life review, we awarded NieR: Automata The End of YorHa 9 out of 10 stars, calling it a modern classic, and a top-notch Switch port: