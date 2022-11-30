We are all gearing up for the release of Splatoon 3's Chill Season 2022 in but a few hours, and it looks like the UK's My Nintendo Store is getting in on the action by adding a new franchise-themed reward to its catalogue.

From today, the store is offering the Splatoon 3 Sticker Set for 300 Platinum Points. This consists of three different Splatsville-inspired sheets of stickers made up of logos and decals like you might see stuck to lockers in the game.





Get yours here: pic.twitter.com/D7vQ1mlMOQ Freshen up your world with this #Splatoon3 Sticker Set, now available as a My Nintendo reward for 300 Platinum Points (plus shipping).Get yours here: https://t.co/6BObHd6piE November 30, 2022

The reward comes as a new offer for the UK, though the American store has been offering an identical product - Splatoon 3: Graffiti Sticker Set - since the game's release back in September (for the more expensive price of 400 Platinum Points, mind you). Perhaps this is a sign that the UK outlet will follow suit and will soon be offering the Splatsville Shopping Bag too. Somehow we doubt it.

You may, nonetheless, be itching to snatch up these stickers to get yourself fully ready for tomorrow's update. Check out our announcement piece below to make sure that you know everything which will be coming our way.