Eastasiasoft and Idea Factory have confirmed that they will be re-releasing the anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023, with physical editions available for pre-order soon.
The game was originally released for PS3 back in 2012, but drew criticism from fans after it was discovered that some content was cut from the western release, including risqué mini-games.
However, it seems like this new version of Mugen Souls will include that content, plus more:
The Nintendo Switch version of the game features all prior extras, content true to the original Japanese release, and full English language support for both text and audio.
Here's a sneak peek of the physical edition, too:
Pre-orders for the physical edition can be placed through Playasia from Thursday, 24th November at 11pm Hong Kong time (10am ET / 3pm UK). There will be 3,000 copies made available, and each one costs $39.99 (or $59.99 for the collector's edition).
Mugen Souls will be out for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.
Comments (4)
Finally a proper release of this game. I remember the controversy back in the day and it led me not wanting to get it, knowing I would receive a lesser release when compared to the Japanese original. Thankfully we've seemingly moved past those times at least when it comes to some publishers, and games can be made available as intended for interested gamers outside of Japan, as well.
Never heard of this game...
From the name and art style, I thought it was gonna be a fighting game 🙁
I think I've heard this name before but I would never had imagined it was about flying pirate ship fighting with ships manned by Disgaea-like characters and bunnies for prinnies
Tap here to load 4 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...