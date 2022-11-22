Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Eastasiasoft and Idea Factory have confirmed that they will be re-releasing the anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023, with physical editions available for pre-order soon.

The game was originally released for PS3 back in 2012, but drew criticism from fans after it was discovered that some content was cut from the western release, including risqué mini-games.

However, it seems like this new version of Mugen Souls will include that content, plus more:

The Nintendo Switch version of the game features all prior extras, content true to the original Japanese release, and full English language support for both text and audio.

Here's a sneak peek of the physical edition, too:

Pre-orders for the physical edition can be placed through Playasia from Thursday, 24th November at 11pm Hong Kong time (10am ET / 3pm UK). There will be 3,000 copies made available, and each one costs $39.99 (or $59.99 for the collector's edition).

Mugen Souls will be out for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.