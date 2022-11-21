Live A Live, Square Enix's RPG remake, has just been updated, bringing the game up to Version 1.0.1.
There isn't a great deal here, but we've got a few notable bug fixes that should put a smile on your face if you've been encountering any issues or annoyances during your time with the game.
Here's the full breakdown (thanks, Nintendo Everything):
- Fixed a bug that corrupted Mimic Mammet’s Ability data when carrying over save data from the demo version.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to save during the ending in Dominion of Hate when attempting to get each protagonist’s ending, causing their save data to exceed a certain amount.
- Removed settings that prevented screen captures in certain areas.
- Made several other minor bug fixes.
So there you go, that's yer lot! If you haven't checked out Live A Live yet, we highly recommend you do so at some point. We thought it was a cracking RPG in our review and is well deserving of your time.