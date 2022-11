Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo and LEGO have revealed new Expansion Sets and Character Packs coming early next year in January 2023.

Here's the lineup (you can see these sets on LEGO's website):

Character Pack Series 6 ($5.99 USD)

Conkdor's Noggin Bopper Expansion Set ($14.99 USD)

Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set ($24.99 USD)

Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set ($64.99 USD)

Creativity Toolbox Maker Set ($59.99 USD)

Peach's Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set ($49.99)

Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set ($34.99 USD)





Make your LEGO Super Mario levels even more fun with new Expansion Sets and Character Packs arriving January 1st, 2023!

This latest series follows on from the reveal of Character Pack Series 5 and various other sets earlier this year in June.