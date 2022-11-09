Arcade Classics
Back in June, at the showcase for physical distributor Limited Run Games, it was announced the Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection would be receiving a physical release.

LRG has now announced pre-orders will open later this week on November 11th. There'll be a standard, classic and ultimate edition to choose from. Here's the rundown of each version:

Standard - $34.99 USD

This version comes with a copy of the game, and reversible cover art:

Classic Edition - $64.99

The classic edition includes a copy of the game, reversible cover art, a soundtrack CD, a sliver box with art by Tom Dubois, a retro-style dust sleeve and a reversible 18" x 24" poster.

Ultimate Edition - $159.99

In addition to all the Classic Edition content, this version also comes with a steelbook, arcade token style coin, a mini arcade cabinet replicaa / movie viewer - plays video and sound only, a "history of" book, and a Vic Viper Metal Figure.

Will you be adding Limited Run's physical game to your own Switch library? Comment below.

