Back in June, at the showcase for physical distributor Limited Run Games, it was announced the Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection would be receiving a physical release.
LRG has now announced pre-orders will open later this week on November 11th. There'll be a standard, classic and ultimate edition to choose from. Here's the rundown of each version:
Standard - $34.99 USD
This version comes with a copy of the game, and reversible cover art:
Classic Edition - $64.99
The classic edition includes a copy of the game, reversible cover art, a soundtrack CD, a sliver box with art by Tom Dubois, a retro-style dust sleeve and a reversible 18" x 24" poster.
Ultimate Edition - $159.99
In addition to all the Classic Edition content, this version also comes with a steelbook, arcade token style coin, a mini arcade cabinet replicaa / movie viewer - plays video and sound only, a "history of" book, and a Vic Viper Metal Figure.
Will you be adding Limited Run's physical game to your own Switch library? Comment below.
[source limitedrungames.com]
Comments (9)
Lmao I just..don't understand. Yep pay $160 for 35+ year old games that might be worth 10 cents.
Every time I see LRG mentioned, especially by a big company I get annoyed.
Why would it come with an NES box and sleeve when these are arcade games. Also lol at paying $150 for something that’s regularly $5 on the eshop. LRG is a scam.
@Tempestryke They’re scammers.
I get smaller developers using LRG, however, Konami is a big enough company, that they could have released a physical version of this (as well as the Castlevania/Contra collections), back in 2019. Mostly, I'm disappointed that I missed out, on getting a physical copy of the Contra collection, although I'm sure my usual gaming store will end up with copies anyways.
Awesome. I've been holding out for this, though I won't be buying either of the comically oversized (and overpriced) boxed editions for a glorified collection of ROMs that could likely all fit onto a floppy disk (maybe two).
@Lony85 : Ideally, Konami should have included all three collections on a single cart, charged US$40 or US$60 and called it a day. LRG is quite annoying as they so frequently sell games separately when they would make more sense as an all-in-one cart bundle (such as A Boy and His Blob, as the NES/GB ROMs for Switch are getting a separate "retro" release facepalm).
@Silly_G LRG aren’t developing games. They’re just packaging what developers make available. That’s something Konami has to make to have all of those games run off of one interface. That requires coding. LRG have no say or ability in combining games into one program like that
@VinylCreep : I know LRG doesn't develop games. Publishers can include multiple games on a single cartridge without having to consolidate them into a single unit of software, which doesn't require any additional effort on their end.
LRG's release of the DOOM Classics Collection spawns separate icons for DOOM (1993), DOOM II, and DOOM 3. Other publishers have also released physical releases that contain multiple units of software. For example...
Jeopardy! + Wheel of Fortune - Separate icons for both.
Hasbro Game Night - Spawns Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit Live, and Risk.
Atelier Dusk Trilogy - Self-explanatory
Atelier Mysterious Trilogy - This cartridge spawns no less than SIX icons: one for each game, and another for their respective picture galleries.
Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - Spawns separate icons for each game.
And just like any individual game, each game may have its own software updates, and their save data is separate to the other games on the cartridge.
Multi billion dollar company Konami, still using LRG when they can do it themselves. Disgusting on both accounts. These companies have no shame.
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...