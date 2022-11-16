Atelier Ryza 3
Image: Koei Tecmo

Back in September, Koei Tecmo officially announced Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key for the Nintendo Switch. This new entry in the RPG series will be making its debut here in the west on 24th February 2023.

Now, in a small update, the official Gust social media account has given fans of Ryza a look at the game's key artwork. It features Ryza and her returning friends Lent, Klaudia and Tao.

Here's a bit about the game's story from the eShop page. Below this is NoA's trailer for the game:

"Ryza and her friends are living their lives on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives.

"To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on final adventure surrounding the roots of alchemy."

There will also be an early purchase bonus and save data bonus goodies. If you buy the game early, you'll get a "Summer Look" costume set (a set of 7 costumes).

Users with an Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout save are eligible for a "Hidden Summer" costume pack. Users with save data for the second game can unlock a "Summer of Lore" costume pack and anyone with an Atelier Sophie 2 save can unlock the Alchemist of Mysterious Dreams costume.

Will you be checking out this game when it launches on Switch early next year? Have you played any of the previous entries in the series? Comment below.

[source twitter.com, via siliconera.com]