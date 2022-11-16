Back in September, Koei Tecmo officially announced Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key for the Nintendo Switch. This new entry in the RPG series will be making its debut here in the west on 24th February 2023.

Now, in a small update, the official Gust social media account has given fans of Ryza a look at the game's key artwork. It features Ryza and her returning friends Lent, Klaudia and Tao.

Here's a bit about the game's story from the eShop page. Below this is NoA's trailer for the game:

"Ryza and her friends are living their lives on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives.

"To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on final adventure surrounding the roots of alchemy."