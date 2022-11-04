Cast your mind back to 2009, if you can. It was a Wii year, with Wii Sports, Wii Fit, and Mario Kart Wii dominating the charts, and indie games were really kicking off, with niche-but-beloved games like Flower, Canabalt, and Minecraft (okay, fine, that one's not niche any more) all being released within months of each other.
Among those games was a brilliant little surreal toy-puzzle called Windosill, which you may not have heard of. It's a game by vector artist Patrick Smith, who would later go on to make a similar game called Metamorphabet, and even if you haven't played it, you'll recognise the games that drew on Windosill as an influence — Monument Valley, Donut County, Alto's Adventure, and Blek have all publically acknowledged Windosill as one of their guiding stars.
All of which to say that Windosill is coming to the Nintendo Switch — a perfect home for the bright, simple lines of the game, if you ask us. Developer Patrick Smith has even said that the game is "redesigned for controllers" and now supports two-player co-op, plus "tasteful rumble effects" and a "dynamic gravity mode" that uses the Switch's accelerometer. There's even an art gallery of "Windosill-adjacent paintings" to find!
You can download Windosill on the Nintendo Switch eShop from the 11th of November.
Comments (3)
I've never seen a game more for me than this.
I don't just want this, I NEED IT.
Wait... the games that drew on it as influence... artistically right? Because donut county and Alto's Odyssey, Blek, they're all nothing like whatever crazy (and definitely intriguing) stuff this is 😄.
Also I'd love it if the article said what it plays like. Ah maybe it's better going in blind though
Wait, I played Windosill on iPad getting on for what must be ten years ago… and it was absolutely awesome! I recall this really leaving quite an impression on me.
It’s not a long game by any means, but it’s so well designed and clever that it gets a high recommendation from me. Plus at only £8.99 you can’t really go wrong. This is a great little game.
Tap here to load 3 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...