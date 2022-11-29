If you're a fan of classic point and click games like Spy Fox, Pajama Sam and Freddi Fish, you might want to be on the lookout for the physical version of Humongous Classic Collection.
Physical distributor Limited Run Games is releasing a physical version of the collection. With it you'll get the following games:
Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside, Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren't So Frightening, Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo, Putt-Putt Travels Through Time, and Spy Fox in "Dry Cereal"
You can get a copy of the game for $59.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) or get the game and soundtrack for $74.99 USD. Pre-orders go live on November 29th (US time).
Would you be interested in adding this one to your shelf? Comment below.
Uhhh…what the heck is this?
Freddie fish my beloved.
@TYRANACLES
You clearly did not grow up in the early 2000s lol.
Hell yes, getting this immediately! But does this mean there aren't plans to release the rest of the Humongous games on the Switch?
@WaffleBoat well I was alive but early 2000s would’ve been high school. When I first saw Freddy fish I was thinking it was a snes game from back in my day but that’s James pond. I love collections tho so if these are a good time I’d be on board.
They are already have physical version on Wii, right?
This collection is way too cheap! It's worth at least $125.28.
@Anti-Matter Only some of them, and the ones that did had weird audio sync issues.
