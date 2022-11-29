If you're a fan of classic point and click games like Spy Fox, Pajama Sam and Freddi Fish, you might want to be on the lookout for the physical version of Humongous Classic Collection.

Physical distributor Limited Run Games is releasing a physical version of the collection. With it you'll get the following games:

Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside, Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren't So Frightening, Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo, Putt-Putt Travels Through Time, and Spy Fox in "Dry Cereal"





Pre-orders for the Humongous Collection on Switch physical open tomorrow. Soundtrack bundle available so you can jam to the tunes of your youth. 🎶



A six-game collection starring your childhood faves!

You can get a copy of the game for $59.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) or get the game and soundtrack for $74.99 USD. Pre-orders go live on November 29th (US time).

