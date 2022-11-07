The newly released metroidvania Ghost Song is, by all accounts, a pretty solid game, but our own experiences with the Switch version left a bit of a sour taste in our mouths when it came to the performance. In our review, we stated that it "suffers from significant performance problems on Switch, from an inconsistent frame rate to extensive loading times that destroy any flow the game has".
Well, thankfully then, it seems that developer Old Moon has already moved to address the frame rate issues, which should hopefully make for a more stable experience for players. The news comes via a Twitter update from creator Matt White, who states that the frame rate has now been locked for Switch:
While this doesn't address the concerns we have for the game's long load times, it's definitely a step in the right direction and may help some players currently on the fence to dive in and give Ghost Song a solid shot. After all, we stated ourselves that the game boasts "great combat system and unique worldbuilding", so it would be a shame if metroidvania fans skip this one due to a few performance issues.
But what do you think? Will this update convince you to give Ghost Song a go? Let us know in the comments!
Great that they have been responsive and important that reviews like the one on this site highlighted it as an issue. I feel like I might still hold off and see if the load times can be addressed soon too... I think that would make a big difference to my enjoyment of this kind of game
Nice! If that also fixes the input lag (which seemed to stem from the frame rate) that NL reported on, I can probably click the Buy button now.
That’s of course assuming a patch is coming to at least improve the load times.
I can deal with the latter but that sounds like it gets old real quick.
Locked to what? I assume 30fps?
