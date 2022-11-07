The newly released metroidvania Ghost Song is, by all accounts, a pretty solid game, but our own experiences with the Switch version left a bit of a sour taste in our mouths when it came to the performance. In our review, we stated that it "suffers from significant performance problems on Switch, from an inconsistent frame rate to extensive loading times that destroy any flow the game has".

Well, thankfully then, it seems that developer Old Moon has already moved to address the frame rate issues, which should hopefully make for a more stable experience for players. The news comes via a Twitter update from creator Matt White, who states that the frame rate has now been locked for Switch:

#GhostSong has been updated on all platforms to include New Game Plus mode (for cleared games) and a new miniboss has also been placed on the map somewhere! -- Additionally, the game now has a locked framerate on Nintendo Switch. Have a good weekend! November 5, 2022

While this doesn't address the concerns we have for the game's long load times, it's definitely a step in the right direction and may help some players currently on the fence to dive in and give Ghost Song a solid shot. After all, we stated ourselves that the game boasts "great combat system and unique worldbuilding", so it would be a shame if metroidvania fans skip this one due to a few performance issues.

But what do you think? Will this update convince you to give Ghost Song a go? Let us know in the comments!