If you've not given the futuristic racer Redout 2 a go on the Nintendo Switch yet, now might be the perfect time to check it out.

The Nintendo Switch version has just received the "Summer Pack" DLC - adding 4 new Caribbean-themed race tracks, 29 new career events and 30 new liveries, colours and cosmetics. It's priced at £8.59/9.99€/$9.99 and is also available in the game's Season Pass.





In the game's online multiplayer, these new tracks will even be accessible to players who haven't purchased the game's DLC - just like in the Mario Kart series. There's also a patch alongside this update including new features, general changes and fixes, gameplay improvements and UI enhancements. View the full details on Saber's website.