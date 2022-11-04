If you've not given the futuristic racer Redout 2 a go on the Nintendo Switch yet, now might be the perfect time to check it out.

The Nintendo Switch version has just received the "Summer Pack" DLC - adding 4 new Caribbean-themed race tracks, 29 new career events and 30 new liveries, colours and cosmetics. It's priced at £8.59/9.99€/$9.99 and is also available in the game's Season Pass.

In the game's online multiplayer, these new tracks will even be accessible to players who haven't purchased the game's DLC - just like in the Mario Kart series. There's also a patch alongside this update including new features, general changes and fixes, gameplay improvements and UI enhancements. View the full details on Saber's website.

Any interest in this DLC update for Redout 2? Comment below.