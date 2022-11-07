Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has just received a small, albeit rather important new update to fix a number of pretty severe bugs currently present in the game. We've got the full patch notes right here for you and while it's all quite brief compared to some of the more gargantuan patch notes we've seen, it should make for a far more pleasant experience for players going forwards.

So without further ado, here's what the latest patch (version 1.0.2) has addressed in Three Hopes:

- In certain conditions, transferring save data from the demo version to the full version would cause the game to crash. - In certain conditions, when reaching an ending, the credit roll for a different route than the one you completed would play. - In certain conditions, equipping a Battalion would cause the game to crash. - In certain conditions, players would find themselves unable to progress during battles.

Hopefully you've not encountered any of these bugs yourselves, because Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a pretty darn good game otherwise. We gave it a 9/10 in our review, calling it "a thoroughly entertaining mash-up of Musou mayhem, strategy and relationship-building aspects that should more than satisfy fans of both the franchises involved here".