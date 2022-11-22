We're at the tail end of 2022, and that means we're getting closer to the release of the new Fire Emblem title. Yes, in case you missed it, Fire Emblem Engage is arriving early next year on the Nintendo Switch in January.

It features an all-new story and as part of this, there are both new and returning characters. Nintendo has highlighted three more characters in its latest update. This includes the crown prince of Brodia Diamant and his younger brother Alcryst.

Here's a look at both, along with translations by Serenes Forest:

"Diamant (VA: Junichi Suwabe) is the crown prince of Brodia and Alcryst's elder brother. He's been educated to become the next king and has earned the trust of his citizens. Diamant is a strong and honest man with a serious personality. Has a deep respect for his father, the king."

"Diamant's starting class is Lord. A bearer of royal blood who guides the people, wielding their swords with brilliance. Diamant has a dignified presence and majesty befitting the next king of Brodia and it seems he's established a good relationship with the Kingdom of Firene."

And next we have his younger brother and the second prince, Alcryst:

"Alcryst is the second prince of Brodia; Diamant's younger brother. Pessimistic and has low self-esteem, often devaluing himself by comparing himself to his incredible elder brother. On the other hand, he's sociable with the backbone demanded from royalty.

"Alcryst's starting class is Lord, just like his brother Diamant. A bow user that's great at striking from a distance. Alcryst is training together with his brother Diamant. Alcryst acts negatively, calling himself the Prince of Brodia who's not Diamant."

