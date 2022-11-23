Back in September, Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot would be receiving a fourth DLC based on Goku's Saiyan father, Bardock. In case you missed it, it's officially titled Bardock: Alone Against Fate and is the first of three DLC in a brand new Season Pass.
Bandai Namco has now released some new gameplay footage - highlighting the 'Battle on Planet Kanassa'. All of this DLC is scheduled for 2023, and the first one is apparently "coming soon". Take a look below:
Here's a bit more information about what to expect from the first DLC:
"Bardock: Alone Against Fate is the new DLC that will allow players to impersonate the brave Saiyan that valiantly fought alone to protect the Saiyans’ home planet from the cruelty of Lord Frieza."