Dragon Ball: The Breakers released last month with a number of technical issues at launch. Fortunately, Bandai Namco has introduced a big batch of fixes in today's planned maintenance in an attempt to combat these problems.

An online survival game is not the route that we would have expected the Dragon Ball series to take, but we had a pretty good time with The Breakers (earning it 7/10 in our review) despite its technical flaws. Today's fixes are all about mending the parts of the game which distracted from the overall positive experience including bugs that appeared both during matchmaking and in battle.

Bandai Namco has detailed all of these new changes in a blog post (thanks, Nintendo Everything), and you can find the full rundown of the latest patch notes below.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Update, 14th November 2022

Matching

Matches did not progress past the versus screen on certain platforms

The UI did not display immediately after a match began in ONLINE MATCH and other communication errors occurred.

If connection was lost due to "8/8 Establishing the connection" after a match began, the remaining members would be unable to use the cancel function.

During Battle

There were instances where Survivors were unable to summon Shenron after Raider "Cell" or "Frieza" launched an Ultimate Super Attack

If a Survivor received an attack at the same time they used the Active Skill "Capsule (Single-Wheel Motorbike)", sometimes the bike remaind on the stage, and the Survivor no longer responded to certain commands.

There were instances in which players lost their abilities when using a Senzu Bean in PRACTICE MODE on certain platforms

If the Raider's dialog played at the same time as Trunks', no further dialog would be played for the Raider

If Piccolo's Super Attack "Evil Explosion" was immediately followed up with multiple Ki Blasts, the Raider would no longer receive damage after the second hit

An issue in which the spectator camera would not return to the viewpoint of the player's character.

An issue in which players were revived while still spectating other teammates

The player could no longer be revived after another player stopped the revival process just as the revive gauge reached MAX

If a player evaded while using certain Skills (such as the Grappling Device), they would begin to move at random

Other

BREAKERS POINTS intended for use in linked Xenoverse 2 accounts were not valid

◆ Other Adjustments

The installation progress for power keys is now retained even if a player cancels in the middle of the installation

*This has been done to help against Raiders camping near the location.

In order to balance battles, we plan to add something to increase the Raiders' strength in the future

On the Steam version, a key assign category was added so that the Map/Menu during battle can be opened with Enter+an optional key

Even if you do not complete all of the daily and weekly challenges that are displayed, the subsequent challenges will now be displayed

Fixed other minor bugs

◆ Content to be adjusted in future

Change in specification where the next challenges will be updated even if all daily/weekly challenges are not completed within specific period.

