Japanese game developer Dimps Corporation - known for its work on popular franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Sonic the Hedgehog and a number of fighting games - is reviving its 2005 2D Atomiswave arcade fighter The Rumble Fish 2 with the assistance of publisher 3goo.

The game will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th / 8th, with pre-orders now live on the Switch eShop. You can get the standard game for $29.99 USD or the fancier limited digital bundle including the additional character 'Greed' for $30.58 USD (note: launch price, normal price $33.98).

"This fighting game gained popularity for its smooth visuals powered by S.M.A as well as the high level of strategy driven by its 2-gauges system. And with the addition of new current-gen features it's even easier to play... It has continued to attract fighting game fans since its release in 2005 with mechanics that use 2 gauges--one for offense and one for defense--and slick 2D visuals powered by S.M.A. (Smooth Model Animation)."

There'll also be new features added to the latest version to provide a "modern gameplay experience". This includes online versus mode, rollback netcode, 16:9 wide-screen support, AI and a training mode. Some of the other modes included in the game are arcade, survival, time attack and local multiplayer.

And here's the story:

"It is the end of the 20th century... A large-scale natural disaster struck the eastern area of a nation. It wiped out the financial sector and resulted in a staggering loss of life. At the dawn of the 21st century, the conglomerate PROBE-NEXUS, commonly known as Probe, began reconstruction efforts in that eastern area. Colossal capital and cutting-edge technology was poured into rebuilding it. Skyscrapers that put the old high-rises to shame along with the world's biggest shopping mall and recreational facilities. This was the dazzling birth of a symbol for the new century. It was christened Zone Prime. And now, in an undeveloped sector of its western block, there was an area known as the slums..."

As part of this announcement, a physical collector's edition will also be released. It will also include The Rumble Fish Original Arcade - a port of the first game. Unfortunately, it won't be sold separately at this point in time. The physical release is available from Limited Run Games.

